D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 49,468 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,468 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz announced a strategic alliance with Walt Disney spanning food service, media, events, and branded experiences, which could open new revenue and marketing opportunities and improve the company’s turnaround story. Article Title

Kraft Heinz announced a strategic alliance with spanning food service, media, events, and branded experiences, which could open new revenue and marketing opportunities and improve the company’s turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: Traders bought 74,729 call options on KHC, far above normal volume, suggesting rising speculation on further upside in the shares.

Traders bought on KHC, far above normal volume, suggesting rising speculation on further upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Kraft Heinz as an ideal LBO/take-private target may be supporting the stock by keeping deal speculation alive, especially given its beaten-down valuation profile. Article Title

Coverage highlighting Kraft Heinz as an ideal may be supporting the stock by keeping deal speculation alive, especially given its beaten-down valuation profile. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on consumer staples names, including KHC, suggests the stock remains a debated value play rather than a clear consensus winner. Article Title

Analyst commentary on consumer staples names, including KHC, suggests the stock remains a debated value play rather than a clear consensus winner. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted that KHC had fallen in the prior session, reflecting ongoing investor caution around the company’s fundamentals and the broader consumer-staples backdrop. Article Title

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of KHC stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here