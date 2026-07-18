D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 50,822 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,775 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,822 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $162,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.63. The company has a market cap of $608.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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