D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 11,992 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential.

TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report.

Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. T Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Cut As Starlink Risks Shape Analyst Views

One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone.

Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on the stock appears to be pre-earnings caution, as investors weigh whether growth can match expectations and whether competitive threats could limit upside.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $192.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

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