Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 8,825 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,720 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.88.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $353.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $341.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.67. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $261.71 and a twelve month high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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