Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 231.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 242 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

See Also

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