Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 2,747 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,899 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $371.86 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $401.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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