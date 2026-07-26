Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Prologis were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Article Title

Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles noted renewed investor attention on logistics and data-center themes, but these were more thematic than company-specific and did not include new financial results or formal guidance changes. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $147.43 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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