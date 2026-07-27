Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Nasdaq

Here are the key news stories impacting Nasdaq this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq delivered a solid Q2 beat on both earnings and revenue, with strong growth in index and FinTech driving better-than-expected results and record Market Services performance. Article Title

Nasdaq delivered a solid Q2 beat on both earnings and revenue, with strong growth in index and FinTech driving better-than-expected results and record Market Services performance. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Article Title

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its price target to $102, indicating improved valuation expectations even though the rating remained market perform. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its price target to $102, indicating improved valuation expectations even though the rating remained market perform. Neutral Sentiment: Nasdaq’s July short-interest report showed 0 shares short and a 0.0-day days-to-cover figure, which appears more like a data anomaly than a meaningful trading signal. Article Title

Nasdaq’s July short-interest report showed 0 shares short and a 0.0-day days-to-cover figure, which appears more like a data anomaly than a meaningful trading signal. Neutral Sentiment: The company also ended its Miami case and sold its fund secondaries business, a portfolio move that may be viewed as strategic housekeeping rather than a major earnings driver. Article Title

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.55 and a 52-week high of $101.79. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.45.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 22.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital set a $113.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $109.73.

Read Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $700,222.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,808,798.70. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ab Investor acquired 56,782 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,882,116.36. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 58,439,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,024,603,103.84. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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