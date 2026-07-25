Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $19.81 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,969 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 58,358 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Newmont were worth $19,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,947,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 456,661 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,060,654.68. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,001,439.70. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $93.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 33.36%.The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.26.

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Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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