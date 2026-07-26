Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,204 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.71 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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