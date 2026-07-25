Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $8.69 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,932 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Welltower were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 27.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.89.

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Welltower Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of WELL opened at $252.50 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.24 and a 52 week high of $252.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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