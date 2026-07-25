Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,195 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.21% of OSI Systems worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,560 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,274,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,489,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,285,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $7,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.86.

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OSI Systems Trading Up 1.1%

OSIS opened at $216.70 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.27 and a one year high of $311.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The business's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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