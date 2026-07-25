Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,008 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after buying an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,429,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares.

Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure.

IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. IBM: The Historic Stock Rout Is A Generational Opportunity

Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. Neutral Sentiment: IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate.

IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure.

The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Shortly after the earnings slump, law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to IBM’s disclosures about the mainframe slowdown, adding legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $214.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.19 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $303.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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