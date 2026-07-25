Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,439 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in General Motors were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Article Title

GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Positive Sentiment: GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Article Title

GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Article Title

GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Article Title

Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: GM’s pullback on EVs after a roughly $10.9 billion charge underscores the cost of prior EV investments and reminds investors that the transition remains expensive and uncertain. Article Title

General Motors Stock Up 2.4%

GM opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GM

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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