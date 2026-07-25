Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,711 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $323.79 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $300.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $368.80. The company has a market capitalization of $263.89 billion, a PE ratio of 265.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,644 shares in the company, valued at $27,477,180. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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