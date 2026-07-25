Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $512.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $466.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $420.40 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $408.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.72%.

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About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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