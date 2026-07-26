Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,405 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,736.72. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,015.10. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $898.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Down 6.8%

STX stock opened at $851.69 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $893.15 and its 200-day moving average is $610.20. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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