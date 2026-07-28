Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 16,741 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 16,741 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Insulet were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Insulet alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,155,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $896,916,000 after acquiring an additional 65,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $568,274,000 after acquiring an additional 41,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,480,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $420,835,000 after acquiring an additional 141,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Insulet by 462.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $258,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $300,794,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insulet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.13. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.79 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms—including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld—issued substantially similar notices. The repeated releases primarily seek to attract investors to the existing litigation rather than announce separate new legal actions. Rosen investor notice

Multiple firms—including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld—issued substantially similar notices. The repeated releases primarily seek to attract investors to the existing litigation rather than announce separate new legal actions. Neutral Sentiment: The proposed class periods vary by notice, generally covering purchases from February 21 or May 21, 2025, through May 26, 2026. Investors who purchased during the applicable period may petition the court by August 31, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiff, with firms stating that representation is offered on a contingency-fee basis. Levi and Korsinsky notice

The proposed class periods vary by notice, generally covering purchases from February 21 or May 21, 2025, through May 26, 2026. Investors who purchased during the applicable period may petition the court by August 31, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiff, with firms stating that representation is offered on a contingency-fee basis. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit creates a potential financial liability, management distraction, and ongoing uncertainty for Insulet. Continued legal notices may weigh on investor sentiment, particularly because the allegations relate to conduct that plaintiffs say contributed to the earlier stock selloff. Bleichmar Fonti and Auld lawsuit notice

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insulet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insulet wasn't on the list.

While Insulet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here