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Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 18,830 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Carrier Global logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dai ichi Life Insurance cut its Carrier Global stake by 50.1% in the first quarter, selling 18,830 shares and retaining 18,781 shares valued at approximately $1.06 million. Institutional investors collectively own 91% of CARR.
  • Carrier Global reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.57, exceeding the $0.51 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $5.34 billion, up 2.4% year over year and above expectations.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, equivalent to an annualized $0.96 payout and a 1.4% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $73.51, compared with the stock’s reported price of $69.43.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Carrier Global.

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,830 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,728,829 shares of the company's stock worth $1,782,231,000 after buying an additional 351,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,757,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $621,264,000 after acquiring an additional 210,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $380,299,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153,429 shares of the company's stock worth $377,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,923,485 shares of the company's stock worth $365,837,000 after acquiring an additional 348,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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