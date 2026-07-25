Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 20,668 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,291 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,668 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $263.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $634.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $269.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.71 and a 200-day moving average of $236.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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