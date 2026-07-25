Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 21,053 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 21,053 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $44,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore raised Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $370.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $460.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $417.00 to $400.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.95.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 2.1%

Tesla stock opened at $313.03 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $400.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.85, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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