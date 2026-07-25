Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,325 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $522.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $521.95 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $512.60 and its 200 day moving average is $340.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here