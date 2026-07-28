Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $260,858,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 906.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,363 shares of the company's stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 663.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,289 shares of the company's stock worth $159,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 104.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,157 shares of the company's stock worth $164,219,000 after purchasing an additional 886,964 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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