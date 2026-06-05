Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 37,358 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $110,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $523.20 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $353.43 and its 200 day moving average is $263.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $546.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.13 billion, a PE ratio of 171.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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