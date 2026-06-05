Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 253,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,930,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Shepherd Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $305.37 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $259.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $265.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here