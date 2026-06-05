Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,071 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $61,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $236.51 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $680.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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