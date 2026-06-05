Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,019 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,621 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $115,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,093.03 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $592.90 and a 1-year high of $1,095.90. The company has a market cap of $322.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $932.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $899.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is being positioned to benefit from a wave of high-profile IPO activity, with reports saying it is a lead bookrunner on SpaceX and will help lead Anthropic’s offering, reinforcing optimism about future banking and advisory revenue.

Goldman Sachs is being positioned to benefit from a wave of high-profile IPO activity, with reports saying it is a lead bookrunner on SpaceX and will help lead Anthropic’s offering, reinforcing optimism about future banking and advisory revenue. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is also expanding its digital-assets push, launching a tokenized real estate fund with partners including Apex Group and Archax, which may support the firm’s image as an innovator in blockchain and asset tokenization.

Goldman Sachs is also expanding its digital-assets push, launching a tokenized real estate fund with partners including Apex Group and Archax, which may support the firm’s image as an innovator in blockchain and asset tokenization. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Goldman Sachs research and executives commenting positively on AI-driven market trends and investor appetite, but these were mostly commentary rather than direct company-specific financial updates.

Several articles highlighted Goldman Sachs research and executives commenting positively on AI-driven market trends and investor appetite, but these were mostly commentary rather than direct company-specific financial updates. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs analysts also issued or adjusted ratings on other companies such as Broadcom, Accenture, Q2 Holdings, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise; these moves reflect the firm’s broader research activity but are not direct catalysts for GS shares.

Goldman Sachs analysts also issued or adjusted ratings on other companies such as Broadcom, Accenture, Q2 Holdings, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise; these moves reflect the firm’s broader research activity but are not direct catalysts for GS shares. Negative Sentiment: There was also a recent note that Goldman Sachs shares had dipped more than the broader market in an earlier session, suggesting some volatility, though the latest news flow is more supportive overall.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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