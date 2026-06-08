Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 122,764 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MAA alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.1%

MAA opened at $137.65 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $153.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business's 50 day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mid-America Apartment Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid-America Apartment Communities wasn't on the list.

While Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here