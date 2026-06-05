Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,861 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 27,997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,327,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after buying an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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