Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $287,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $418.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 383.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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