Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $164.08 Million Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,910,796 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,059,554 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Realty Income worth $164,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 68.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:O opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.57 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 265.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on O. UBS Group raised Realty Income to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

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