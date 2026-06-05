Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $54.09 Million Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,276 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in AppLovin were worth $54,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $30,549,749.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,255,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,583,462,445.39. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 464,016 shares of company stock valued at $218,477,985 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Arete Research set a $340.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $710.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $664.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $558.87 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.02 and a 200-day moving average of $521.18.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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