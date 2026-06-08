Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,414 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,997,778 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,334,401,000 after buying an additional 819,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,003 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $928,653,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697,248 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $309,078,000 after buying an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589,930 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $296,780,000 after buying an additional 226,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,793,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $205,557,000 after buying an additional 301,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $112.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.49 and a 12 month high of $119.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price target on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.13.

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Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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