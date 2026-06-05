Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 637.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,459,068 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,854,452 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 2.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Palantir Technologies worth $792,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $114,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,479,158.87. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $141.70 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.99. The company has a market cap of $339.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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