Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,683,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 9.5%

NYSE:BE opened at $234.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,697.02 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at $29,502,176.85. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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