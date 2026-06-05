Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812,501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 497,428 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 2.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Prologis worth $614,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,925,791,000 after buying an additional 339,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,589,125,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,741 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,460,908,000 after buying an additional 661,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,397,467,000 after buying an additional 135,912 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $140.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.Prologis's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 107.81%.

Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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