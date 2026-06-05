Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 21,246 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,921 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $60,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $328.53 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $232.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.06.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. President Capital cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

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Key GE Aerospace News

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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