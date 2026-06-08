Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,767 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 580.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,236,885 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $371,658,000 after buying an additional 1,908,033 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 370,225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $61,457,000 after buying an additional 183,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,915,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $222,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,504,526. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,840. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,166 shares of company stock worth $2,813,705. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $170.46 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.82 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

See Also

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