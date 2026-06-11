Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 1,909.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Nebius Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,832 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nebius Group by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,497 shares during the period. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $188,496,000. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,193,647 shares of the company's stock worth $246,193,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $211.69 on Thursday. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $278.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $179.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,898 shares of company stock worth $130,681,379.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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