Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 165,047 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,543 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 165,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,009,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $234,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $82,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,746,000 after acquiring an additional 717,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,905 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,693,000 after acquiring an additional 348,908 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $282,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $773,453.76. The trade was a 26.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,156,033.50. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $541,100. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The business had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties's payout ratio is 115.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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