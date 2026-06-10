Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,080 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,840 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,163 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $346,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 99.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 849,501 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $279,452,000 after acquiring an additional 423,141 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 646,162 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $206,681,000 after acquiring an additional 109,410 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 947.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 444,390 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $142,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $348.12 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $293.43 and a 52 week high of $435.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.08 and a 200 day moving average of $349.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $405.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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