Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,320 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,355 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $613.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TMO opened at $482.40 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $480.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here