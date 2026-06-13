Dalal Street LLC Has $108.54 Million Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Dalal Street LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,000 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for approximately 27.0% of Dalal Street LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dalal Street LLC owned about 4.22% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $108,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the energy company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 3,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $828,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,218,326. This represents a 27.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Matthew Manno sold 460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $98,734.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,262.24. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $201.25 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $194.36 and its 200 day moving average is $196.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 0.62. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.41 and a fifty-two week high of $253.82.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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