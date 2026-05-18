Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $43.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.02 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 7,405 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $256,879.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,355,112.73. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Omnicell

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Omnicell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $59.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on OMCL

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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