Danaher Corporation $DHR is Dorsey Asset Management LLC's 5th Largest Position

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 247,280 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 8.8% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Danaher worth $110,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Danaher by 34.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $191.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $185.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Trending Headlines about Danaher

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

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Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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