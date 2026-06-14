Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628,052 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 109,039 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Danaher worth $830,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,345,529,000 after acquiring an additional 472,608 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,106,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,589,661 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,737,425,000 after purchasing an additional 934,995 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,303 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 637,666 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.93 and a 12 month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.Danaher's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Key Headlines Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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