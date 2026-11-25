Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,747 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 237,112 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Danaher were worth $52,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Gunderson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $765,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $3,807,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 181.9% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.6% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 4,276 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 2,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total value of $484,302.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,158,277.54. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Bouda sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $1,782,186.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,136,137.92. This trade represents a 45.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DHR opened at $229.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Danaher from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

Danaher is a global science and technology company that develops and supplies products and services for biotechnology, life sciences, and diagnostics markets. Its offerings include instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services used in research, drug development and manufacturing, and clinical testing. The company's businesses include well-known brands such as Cytiva and Pall in bioprocessing and filtration, Beckman Coulter in laboratory and clinical diagnostics, Cepheid in molecular diagnostics, and Leica Microsystems in microscopy.

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