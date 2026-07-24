Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group LLC

Wills Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,426 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.5% of Wills Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wills Financial Group LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.07. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.93 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Trending Headlines about Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here