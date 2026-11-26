Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 3,821.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,078,442 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 9,821,403 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 1.43% of Danaher worth $2,232,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,492,520,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $1,456,317,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $1,287,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $993,846,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $801,056,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory Milosevich sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total value of $484,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,158,277.54. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Bouda sold 7,598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $1,782,186.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,137.92. This represents a 45.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,397 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7%

DHR opened at $227.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.05 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Danaher from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Danaher from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

Danaher is a global science and technology company that develops products and services for the life sciences, biotechnology and diagnostics markets. Its offerings include laboratory instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services used in research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing and medical testing. The company's businesses include brands such as Cytiva, Beckman Coulter, Cepheid, Leica Microsystems, Radiometer and SCIEX. Their products support activities ranging from drug discovery and bioprocessing to clinical diagnostics and analysis of biological samples.

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