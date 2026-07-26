Danaher Corporation $DHR Stock Holdings Lessened by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,084 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Danaher were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $128,702,000. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 37.3% in the first quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 257,127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $48,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,639,630 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $690,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.91.

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Danaher Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $191.87 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $185.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.04. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Danaher News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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